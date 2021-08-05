2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US basketball routs Australia | US women win beach volleyball semis | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Boards with nails purposely left on Maryland’s Beach Drive, police say

John Aaron | jaaron@wtop.com

August 5, 2021, 6:11 AM

Police believe someone is trying to cause flat tires or harm bike riders and pedestrians along a stretch of road near Kensington and Silver Spring in Maryland.

The Maryland-National Capital Park Police are investigating at least five calls over the last month for wooden boards with protruding nails and screws on Beach Drive, between Knowles Avenue and Garrett Park Road.

“These items pose hazards to pedestrians, bicyclists, and vehicles,” police said in a news release. “Due to the frequency of incidents in one location, the Park Police does not believe accidental occurrence is to blame, but instead the deliberate act of someone.”

Whoever is responsible could face charges of malicious destruction of property and reckless endangerment, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Maryland-National Capital Park Police by calling 301-949-8010. Tips may be submitted online to Crimetips@mncparkpolice.org.

Below is a map of the area:

John Aaron

John Aaron is a news anchor and reporter for WTOP. After starting his professional broadcast career as an anchor and reporter for WGET and WGTY in Gettysburg, PA, he went on to spend several years in the world of sports media, working for Comcast SportsNet, MLB Network Radio, and WTOP sports.

