Montgomery Co. issues reminder about parking citations

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

July 13, 2021, 4:33 PM

Montgomery County, Maryland, is reminding drivers that late fees for parking tickets will start being collected in August.

The county’s transportation department said collection of late fees will start Aug. 1.

The agency suspended late fees on parking tickets in March 2020, as COVID-19 swept through the region. The aim was to prevent undue hardship to customers during the health crisis, the county said in a news release.

Since Maryland’s State of Emergency ended July 1 and more companies are returning to business-as-usual, the Montgomery County Department of Transportation is following suit.

Penalties for parking citations issued between Jan. 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021 will be waived as long as the tickets are paid by Aug. 1.

If a payment or court request for an outstanding ticket has not been made by Aug. 1, a $25 late fee will be imposed on Aug. 15. If the citation remains unpaid, another late fee will be issued 45 days later.

Any vehicle owners with an outstanding ticket balance can expect an invoice in the mail from the department of transportation.

Tickets can be paid online or by phone at 240-453-0113. You can also pay in person at the parking sales stores in Cheltenham Garage in Bethesda and Town Square Garage in Silver Spring.

