Montgomery Co. to resume parking ticket late fees

Montgomery County, Maryland, will resume late fees for unpaid parking tickets on Aug. 1 after postponing fees in March 2020.

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation said in a news release that late fees associated with parking tickets given between Jan. 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, will be waived if the ticket is paid by Aug. 1.

However, if the parking ticket is not paid or a court request has not been submitted by the due date, a penalty phase will begin 15 days after on Aug. 15 with a $25 fee.

Court proceedings to dispute parking tickets restarted on June 1.

For vehicle owners who received a parking ticket between Jan. 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, MCDOT will mail a notice with their total balance due for the citations in the beginning of July.

Vehicle owners who have outstanding parking tickets can check their parking ticket information or pay for their tickets online.

Those with outstanding tickets can also visit one of the two parking sales stores in Bethesda or Silver Spring to pay their ticket in person. Regular hours will resume on June 15.