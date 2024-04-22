Takoma Park police find man shot while responding to car crash

A man was shot and wounded Sunday night in Takoma Park, Maryland. Police said the victim was found after responding to a nearby car crash.

A man was shot and wounded Sunday night in Takoma Park, Maryland. Officers found the victim after responding to a car crash near Maple Avenue and Sligo Creek Parkway, according to police.

Just before 8 p.m., officers responded to a call for a report of a personal injury collision, but when they arrived at the crash site, there was no one inside the car.

A short time later, police found an unidentified gunshot victim. A witness told police the man had been the one driving the crashed vehicle, but managed to walk away from the crash site and collapsed a short time later near the old Washington Adventist Hospital.

He was taken to a hospital in “stable” condition, according to a press release.

Police said a preliminary investigation shows the shooting may have taken place at another location and the victim drove the car to the scene where the crash took place.

A witness said that another person, who was also in the car with the victim, fled the scene of the crash. Despite sending the U.S. Park Police and a Montgomery County police K-9 unit to the scene, officers have been unable to locate that person.

Police said there does not appear to be any ongoing threat to public safety and are asking anyone with information to contact the Takoma Park Police Department at 301-270-1100.

