Montgomery Co.’s Animal Services and Adoption Center to fully resume operations

Ken Duffy | keduffy@wtop.com

June 16, 2021, 9:02 PM

Those in charge of running Montgomery County’s animal shelter and adoption system plan to reopen full services this weekend.

Starting Sunday, the county’s Animal Services and Adoption Center in Derwood will start allowing the public to visit the shelter in person.

The center is operated by the Office of Animal Services (OAS), and it will be open each day except Wednesdays.

“We are excited to be able to welcome the public back into our facility to learn more about our work and the animals available for adoption,” the county noted in a press release that included the announcement.

Up until now, OAS limited their operations due to the pandemic to caring for homeless pets, fielding complaints and taking emergency calls.

Other services to resume include group tours and a walk-up pet food pantry for people in need.

Anyone who’s thinking of adopting an animal is advised first to fill out and submit a questionnaire in order to schedule an animal visit either online or in person.

Animals cannot be reserved through the questionnaire process. Adoptions are on a first-come, first-served basis.

Ken Duffy

Ken Duffy is a reporter and anchor at WTOP with more than 20 years of experience. He has reported from major events like the 2016 Democratic and Republican National Conventions, 2016 Election Night at Trump Headquarters in Midtown Manhattan and the 2007 Super Bowl in Miami.

