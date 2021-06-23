CORONAVIRUS: National Mall fields reopen in July | DC DMV walk-in service to return | Va. pharmacies expand hours | Area vaccination numbers
Man found dead in Fairlawn area of Montgomery Co.

June 23, 2021, 6:23 AM

Montgomery County, Maryland, police are investigating the death of a man found in the Fairland area late Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the area of Greencastle Road and Turbridge Drive, between Fairland and Burtonsville, around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday for a possible shooting.

Arriving on scene, they found the body of a man. In a tweet, the Montgomery County Police Department said his death is being investigated as a homicide.

The victim’s identity had not been made public as of Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward. Tips can be submitted anonymously at the county’s Crime Solvers hotline by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Below is a map of the area:

