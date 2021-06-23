Man found dead in Fairlawn area of Montgomery Co.

Officers responded to the area of Greencastle Road and Turbridge Drive, between Fairland and Burtonsville, around 11:15 p.m. for a possible shooting.

Montgomery County, Maryland, police are investigating the death of a man found in the Fairland area late Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the area of Greencastle Road and Turbridge Drive, between Fairland and Burtonsville, around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday for a possible shooting.

Arriving on scene, they found the body of a man. In a tweet, the Montgomery County Police Department said his death is being investigated as a homicide.

The victim’s identity had not been made public as of Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward. Tips can be submitted anonymously at the county’s Crime Solvers hotline by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

