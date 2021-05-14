‘Take Your Shot’ COVID-19 student video competition launches Friday in Montgomery Co.

Middle and high school students in Montgomery County, Maryland, are invited to participate in the newly launched “Take Your Shot” COVID-19 vaccine video competition, which aims to encourage the county’s younger residents to get vaccinated.

Middle and high school students in Montgomery County, Maryland, are invited to participate in the newly-launched “Take Your Shot” COVID-19 vaccine video competition, which aims to encourage the county’s younger residents to get vaccinated.

This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave its stamp of approval for 12- to 15-year-old children to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Students can produce video segments ranging from 30 to 45 seconds on one of the following themes:

Why should everyone get the COVID-19 vaccine?

What makes you want to get vaccinated?

When people, like us, get vaccinated, we can …

“With vaccination rates starting to fall and the demand for appointments tapering off, the County has begun focusing it vaccine communication efforts on younger residents,” said Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich. “Peer-to-peer communication is crucial and young people know better than we do how to be persuasive with one another. We believe students will hear and respond better to messages created by fellow students.”

Students who participate can earn Student Service Learning credits, and judges will award prizes to three middle school and three high school students early this summer.

In addition, up to 25 videos — in English and Spanish — will be used on the county’s social media channels. Students in public, private and home-school programs are encouraged to enter.

The competition starts Friday, and the submission deadline for all videos is June 4.

Contest rules and entry forms are posted on the County’s Volunteer Center website.

The program is sponsored by the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services and Montgomery County Public Schools.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.