Montgomery Co. public library system announces reopening plans

The libraries will reopen with no capacity limits, no social distancing requirements and no appointments.

The list of locations reopening in Montgomery County, Maryland, is growing, and now includes public libraries.

According to the county’s library system reopening schedule, 13 of its branches will open in June in phases as part of its Phase 1 plans.

Six public libraries — Gaithersburg, Connie Morella (Bethesda), Rockville, Silver Spring, Olney and Marilyn Praisner (Burtonsville) — will reopen on Tuesday.

Seven more branches will reopen on June 14. They include Aspen Hill, Damascus, Davis, Little Falls, Long Branch, Potomac and Quince Orchard.

The libraries will reopen with no capacity limits, no social distancing requirements and no appointments. All guests will be encouraged to follow safety precautions, including no eating or drinking, wearing a face covering at all times, maintaining some distance and washing their hands before and after each visit.

The Holds to Go services at each branch will be discontinued.

All remaining branches, except for Germantown and Noyes Library for Young Children, will reopen on July 6.

More information can be found on the Montgomery County library system’s website.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.