Man and his dog dead after Rockville house fire

A 75-year-old Rockville, Maryland, resident and his dog were killed in a house fire Monday afternoon.

Montgomery County firefighters were called to a two-story, single-family home at 1401 Kersey Lane in the Falls Orchard neighborhood around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

On their arrival, first responders learned a man was trapped inside. Firefighters found him unconscious on the second floor. He was the only person living there, according to Montgomery County Fire and EMS spokesman Pete Piringer.

The man was transported to a hospital, where he later died. His name had not been made public as of Tuesday morning.

His pet dog, a Goldendoodle, did not survive the fire, Piringer added.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire, believed to have originated in the home’s basement.

Fire officials will return to Falls Orchard on Tuesday to learn more about the blaze, and talk to neighbors about fire prevention.

