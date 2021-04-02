2 killed in Takoma Park after off-duty Pentagon police officer fires at them

Two people are dead after an off-duty Pentagon Protection Force Agency police officer shot at them in the predawn hours of Wednesday in Takoma Park, Maryland, the police said.

Two people are dead after an off-duty Pentagon Protection Force Agency police officer shot at them in the predawn hours of Wednesday in Takoma Park, Maryland, police said.

Takoma Park police said in a statement Wednesday that the Pentagon officer, whose name they did not provide, approached the police who responded to the parking lot of the Takoma Overlook Condominiums, on New Hampshire Avenue, at 5 a.m. and told them he had seen “what he thought was a car being broken into.”

He “engaged the suspects,” police said. When they didn’t follow his directions and tried to drive off, he shot at them. Two of them died of gunshot wounds later at Prince George’s County Hospital.

The Pentagon Protection Force Agency has been notified. Takoma Park police and the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office are investigating.

A spokeswoman for the Takoma Park police said they’re still investigating a number of aspects of the case, including whether the two were killed by shots fired by the off-duty officer.