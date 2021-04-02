CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Tigers at Va. zoo test positive | DC-area colleges detail vaccination plans | DC opening walk-up vaccine sites for seniors | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » 2 killed in Takoma…

2 killed in Takoma Park after off-duty Pentagon police officer fires at them

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

April 7, 2021, 5:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Two people are dead after an off-duty Pentagon Protection Force Agency police officer shot at them in the predawn hours of Wednesday in Takoma Park, Maryland, police said.

Takoma Park police said in a statement Wednesday that the Pentagon officer, whose name they did not provide, approached the police who responded to the parking lot of the Takoma Overlook Condominiums, on New Hampshire Avenue, at 5 a.m. and told them he had seen “what he thought was a car being broken into.”

He “engaged the suspects,” police said. When they didn’t follow his directions and tried to drive off, he shot at them. Two of them died of gunshot wounds later at Prince George’s County Hospital.

The Pentagon Protection Force Agency has been notified. Takoma Park police and the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office are investigating.

A spokeswoman for the Takoma Park police said they’re still investigating a number of aspects of the case, including whether the two were killed by shots fired by the off-duty officer.

 

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA vows to pause EHR rollout at future sites until strategic review is complete

IRS too ‘outgunned’ to shrink $1T tax gap, Rettig tells Congress

DoD is still unbalanced on readiness, but is it trying to do too much?

Step increases are 'nearly automatic' for most federal employees, MSPB says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up