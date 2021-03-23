Front-door boarding, fares to resume on Montgomery Co. buses

Riders on Montgomery County, Maryland, buses will resume boarding in the front and paying fares next month.

Starting April 5, those who use Ride On, extRa and Flash buses will need to board at the front, where they can pay the fare.

Rear doors have been used for boarding since March 2020 in response to the pandemic, but those will no longer be used for boarding on any services except for Flash, according to Montgomery County’s Department of Transportation.

Clear partitions have been installed as an added safety measure to separate bus operators and passengers. The partition will also allow for the reopening of seating areas in the front of the buses so passengers can space out.

“We are glad to be able to welcome riders through the front doors again and open up more seating inside each bus,” MCDOT Director Chris Conklin said in a statement.

The county asks passengers to prepare for boarding by having the exact fare ready to pay. The standard cost per trip is $2.

All passengers are required to wear a face covering to board and for the entire trip on the bus. If you do not have a mask, the buses have a supply. Social distancing is also recommended both on board and at the bus shelters.

