Montgomery Co. apartment complex backs down on attempted rent increases

Valerie Bonk

September 25, 2020, 10:21 PM

An apartment complex in Montgomery County, Maryland, has decided not to raise rents for residents during the coronavirus pandemic following an outcry from residents and county leaders.

Montgomery County councilmember Tom Hucker said Park Montgomery Apartments on Piney Branch Road in Silver Spring backed down Friday on its attempt to illegally raise rents by as much as 33% during the pandemic.

Hucker tweeted that despite the 2.6% rent hike cap passed by the county council to protect tenants during the coronavirus pandemic, the Park Montgomery Apartments attempted to increase rent by 24 to 33%.

But after meeting with tenants, Hucker said that the apartment complex backed down.

Park Montgomery says that it regrets a mistake was made that led to some of their residents receiving a notice about increased rent rates above the cap mandated by the Montgomery County Renter Relief Act.

The apartment complex said that it is taking all measures to communicate with residents and correct the mistake.

The Montgomery County Renters Alliance said residents of The Enclave Silver Spring on Oak Leaf Drive in White Oak have also reported rent increases of as much as 20%.

