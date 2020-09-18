MCPS offering SATs Sept. 26 and Oct. 3

SAT exams in Montgomery County will be administered to registered students on Saturday, Sept. 26 and Saturday, Oct. 3 at select Montgomery County Public Schools test centers.

For students not already registered, registration for Oct. 3 remains open until Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Additional test centers have been added to spread out students and avoid crowding, so some students may be assigned to a different test center.

The College Board will email students about where they will take the test, as well as health and safety requirements.

The ACT will not be offered in MCPS buildings in September or October, but the school system says it will “administer the ACT for students with already approved accommodations.” Parents need to contact their children’s schools to make arrangements.