SAT test centers cancel dates, frustrating students and parents

Preparing for college during the pandemic has already presented a number of challenges for students, and now, access to SAT testing is limited, as test centers close — some without notice.

According to the College Board, test centers have closed or rescheduled at the last minute in some cases, which has made rescheduling difficult for students.

Thirty Maryland test sites listed on the College Board website for Saturday’s testing are closed. In Virginia, 29 of the 40 listed locations are closed.

Test sites that decide to close because of safety concerns must inform the College Board in order to get on the list, and students are being encouraged to sign up for alerts in case their test date is canceled.

Of the 334,000 students registered to take the SAT this weekend, 154,000 are unable to due to test centers closing. Only 65% of all test centers are currently still open for testing next month, and about a fourth of those are already at capacity.

The College Board is asking colleges to extend test score deadlines to help accommodate the closures and rescheduled tests. Tuesday (today) is the deadline for students who hope to reschedule online or by phone for the Oct. 3 test date.

Students must wear masks during the test and will have to pass a health screening before entering their testing center.

