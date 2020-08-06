Johns Hopkins undergrads to have all-virtual fall semester

Johns Hopkins University announced Thursday that almost all programs, studies and research would be conducted online this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Although we were hoping to resume in-person academic, research and student-life activities this fall in Baltimore, based on a recent uptick in COVID-19 infections and related public health trends, and the number of our undergraduate students coming from states designated as COVID hot spots, we have decided to instead conduct the fall semester online-only to protect our campus community and neighbors in Baltimore,” the university said in its announcement.

Anyone enrolled in the undergraduate programs at the university is being asked to stay away from the campus this fall.

Students can still request a deferral or a leave of absence for the semester from the university.

Johns Hopkins also announced that they would reduce the price of tuition for undergraduates for the fall semester by 10%.

Online classes will begin Aug. 31, and a virtual orientation will be held extending through the first six weeks of the fall semester.

Other universities in the region, such as Georgetown and George Washington, have made similar moves.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify that fall tuition has been reduced by 10% for undergraduate students only.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.