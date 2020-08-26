MCPS OKs reopening plan for Monday’s start of classes

The Montgomery County Board of Education voted to approve a reopening plan for Maryland's largest public schools system, with classes starting Monday, Aug. 31.

The Montgomery County Board of Education voted Tuesday to approve a reopening plan for Maryland’s largest public schools system, with classes starting Monday, Aug. 31.

The approval, which had been expected, came during a meeting that lasted more than eight hours Tuesday.

Virtual classes will start Monday, and the school system says student schedules will be posted online Wednesday.

Middle and high school students will be in class from 8:45 a.m. through 3:45 p.m. Elementary school classes will start at 8:45 a.m. and end at 3:15 p.m.

MCPS Chief Technology Officer Pete Cevenini says more than 100,000 Chromebooks have already been distributed to students.

Almost half of those laptops went to elementary school students. Their Chromebooks will have touch screens and a battery life that Ceveveni said should be able to keep up with the demands of a full school day.

Teachers also have received Chromebooks.

Starting next week, the school system will offer meals to students at 74 schools throughout the county. The last day for free MCPS meals is Wednesday.

MCPS is posting information about the school year in its Recovery of Education Guide.

The first semester is through Jan. 29, 2021. The school system will reassess the plan for the second semester, starting Feb. 1, 2021.

