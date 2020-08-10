How parents can prepare for students’ virtual return to school

While many school systems in the D.C. region have announced plans for a virtual start this fall, there is still plenty parents can do to prepare for the return to the virtual classroom.

This story is part of “Parenting in a Pandemic,” WTOP’s continuing coverage of how parents are dealing with child care, schooling and more through the coronavirus pandemic.

While many of the D.C. region’s public school systems are turning to a virtual start for the new academic year, learning from home comes with its own, unique challenges parents should prepare for.

Ann Dolin with the Educational Connections Tutoring Center is urging parents to take action to help their students succeed in a nontraditional classroom environment.

Dolin said the first thing parents should do is set up an organized school work space for their child. Ideally, the space would include a desk and a chair, and minimize distractions.

Television, video games, phones and other similar devices should be a good distance away, even during short breaks, because they could make it difficult for some students to disconnect.

She also recommends sprinkling in some online social downtime.

