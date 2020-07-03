3 people shot outside Montgomery Co. elementary school

Three people were shot in a wooded area behind an elementary school in Germantown, Maryland, on Saturday night.

Three people were shot in a wooded area behind an elementary school in Germantown, Maryland, on Saturday night.

The incident occurred after 8 p.m. behind Clopper Mill Elementary School on 1800 block of Cinnamon Drive near Gunners Branch Park.

Montgomery County Police said in a tweet two men and one woman were taken to the hospital.

MCP responded to report of a shooting at approx. 8:08 pm in area of Gunners Branch Park (18500 blk Cinnamon Drive) Germantown. 3 victims – 1 female, 2 males, transported to hospitals. Nature & severity of injuries cannot be confirmed at this time. — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) July 26, 2020



The nature and severity of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Below is a map showing the location of the incident.

This is still a developing story.

WTOP’s José Umaña contributed to this story.