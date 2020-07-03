CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC orders travelers from 'high-risk areas' to self-quarantine | More than a third of patients feel symptoms for weeks | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » 3 people shot outside…

3 people shot outside Montgomery Co. elementary school

Acacia James

July 26, 2020, 2:31 AM

Three people were shot in a wooded area behind an elementary school in Germantown, Maryland, on Saturday night.

The incident occurred after 8 p.m. behind Clopper Mill Elementary School on 1800 block of Cinnamon Drive near Gunners Branch Park.

Montgomery County Police said in a tweet two men and one woman were taken to the hospital.


The nature and severity of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Below is a map showing the location of the incident.

This is still a developing story.

WTOP’s José Umaña contributed to this story.

