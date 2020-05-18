Woman charged with arson following Leisure World house fire

Marcelina Esther Bowman faces multiple charges tied to a Leisure World house fire in Silver Spring, Maryland, last week.

A woman was arrested in Fairfax City, Virginia, in connection to a house fire in a Silver Spring, Maryland, retirement community last week.

Marcelina Esther Bowman, 55, was arrested Friday. She faces multiple charges, including first-degree arson and reckless endangerment, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer.

One person in the one-story duplex, located in the 14690 block of Edelmar Drive in the Leisure World community, was taken to a hospital for injuries that Piringer said were not life-threatening.

The fire, which started in a bedroom and spread to the attic, caused $350,000 in damages.

Bowman was held in Fairfax pending extradition to Montgomery County.