Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Woman charged with arson…

Woman charged with arson following Leisure World house fire

Matt Small

May 18, 2020, 2:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A woman was arrested in Fairfax City, Virginia, in connection to a house fire in a Silver Spring, Maryland, retirement community last week.

Marcelina Esther Bowman, 55, was arrested Friday. She faces multiple charges, including first-degree arson and reckless endangerment, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer.

One person in the one-story duplex, located in the 14690 block of Edelmar Drive in the Leisure World community, was taken to a hospital for injuries that Piringer said were not life-threatening.

The fire, which started in a bedroom and spread to the attic, caused $350,000 in damages.

Bowman was held in Fairfax pending extradition to Montgomery County.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up