Arson at Leisure World under investigation

Arson investigators are looking for more information after fire ripped through a house in a retirement community in Silver Spring, Maryland, causing $350,000 in damage early Wednesday morning.

One person in the house was exposed to smoke and taken to the hospital for injuries that fire department spokesman Pete Piringer said were not life-threatening.

The blaze in the 14690 block of Edelmar Drive, in the Leisure World community, started in a bedroom and spread to the attic.

About 65 Montgomery County firefighters fought the 2 a.m. fire in the one-story duplex.

The smoke alarms in the house did not work, according to tweets from Montgomery County Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the fire department’s arson tip line at 240- 777-2263.