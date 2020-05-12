Police investigating after man fatally shot by relative during fight in White Oak

A 21-year-old Georgia man visiting a relative in Montgomery County, Maryland, was shot and killed Monday night after a fight broke out between the two men, police said.

Montgomery County police identified the man who was killed as Marcus Ahmed Jordan, 21.

His relative, a 26-year-old man, who suffered injuries in the fight, was initially arrested in the shooting but was later released, police said.

Police have not identified the 26-year-old man or his exact relationship to Jordan since he has not been charged.

Jordan had been staying with the older man in his apartment in the 1500 block of February Circle in White Oak.

Detectives are still investigating what led up to the shooting as well as what occurred during the fight between the two men.

When police showed up to the February Circle apartment shortly after 10 p.m. Monday, the 26-year-old had “visible injuries” and had to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the 26-year-old had called 911 himself to report the shooting.

The decision to release the man was “based on the facts known to detectives at this time and the evidence collected,” and came after police consulted with the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at (240) 773-5070. Callers may remain anonymous.