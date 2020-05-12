Woman dead, two others injured in assault at Montgomery Co. home

A woman is dead and two other people injured following an assault at a Montgomery County, Maryland, home on Monday afternoon.

Montgomery County police responded to a residence on the 900 block of Balmoral Drive in White Oak, near Francis Scott Key Middle School, around 3:22 p.m. after a neighbor reported what was believed to be a stabbing.

Officers found one woman dead inside the home. Another woman was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, while emergency personnel also treated a man on the scene.

A second man found inside the home was taken into custody. Police are investigating his connection to the three victims but do not currently believe he was involved in a domestic relationship with any of them.

The identity of the deceased had not been made public as of Tuesday morning as family are notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 240-773-5070. Callers may remain anonymous.

Below is the area of the assault: