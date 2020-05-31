Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery Co. outlines how…

Montgomery Co. outlines how businesses should prepare for Phase One of reopening

Zeke Hartner

May 31, 2020, 7:15 PM

Some businesses in Montgomery County, Maryland, are getting ready to reopen for the first time since the state went into lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Under County Executive Marc Elrich’s executive order, Phase One of reopening in the county begins June 1 at 6 a.m.

The majority of the state began Phase One of Gov. Larry Hogan’s reopening plan on May 15, but some counties, such as Montgomery and Prince George’s, were still struggling with a high number of COVID-19 cases and decided not to move forward until case counts could be brought under control.

On May 28, Elrich announced that the county’s metrics looked strong enough for it to enter Phase One on Monday, calling it “an important first step.”

The following businesses and services will be allowed to operate during Phase One:

  • Drive-in religious services
  • Retail businesses
  • Manufacturing
  • Hair salons and barbershops (hair services only and must be by appointment)
  • Outdoor restaurants and bars
  • Outdoor recreation
  • Childcare
  • Outdoor day camps
  • Outdoor youth sports
  • Car washes
  • Farms

Any business that wishes to reopen must review the county’s reopening requirements and post them in a visible location on their premises.

The county is asking businesses and customers to take precautions to avoid spreading the virus as the area works to reopen. This means continuing social distancing efforts, wearing masks, limiting gathers to 10 people or fewer and continuing to telework wherever possible.

In the case of some businesses, such as hair salons, barbers and restaurants, employees must wear masks while interacting with customers.

Senior centers, indoor restaurants and bars, gyms, theaters, malls and other recreational establishments (sorry, miniature golf fans) will remain closed under the executive order.

