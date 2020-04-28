Low-income families in Montgomery Co. to receive financial assistance amid coronavirus

A one-time emergency assistance check will go to families with incomes less than 50% of the federal poverty level who don't qualify for government aid.

Montgomery County, Maryland, officials have a plan to financially support some low-income residents who did not qualify to receive a coronavirus stimulus check.

Families with children will be given priority to receive assistance from the county. Checks will be for $1,000 plus $150.00 for each additional child, up to a maximum of $1,450. Checks are expected to be mailed out before the end of May.

“It is no surprise that this crisis is hitting our poorest residents the hardest, which is why we developed this program,” County Executive Marc Elrich said.

With nearly 4,000 residents testing positive, Montgomery County currently has Maryland’s second-highest infection rate, below Prince George’s County, and the state’s highest county-level death toll.

The funds, a total of $6 million, will come out of a reserve fund intended to help during a crisis. About 1,300 families who are served by the county’s Care for Kids program will be the first recipients of payments.

Eligible residents will be identified by the county, but those who would like to self-identify will soon be able to apply directly to the Department of Health and Human Services.

“Our full range of services will remain open and available to all residents who need our help and support,” said Raymond Crowel, DHHS director.

There is also a plan to work with local nonprofits to identify additional families and individuals eligible for the aid.