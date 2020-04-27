Maryland will open 2 more drive-through coronavirus testing sites this week. It is also set to begin reporting COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state's assisted-living facilities.

Maryland is adding two more drive-thru coronavirus-testing sites, and it’s directing state health officials to provide detailed information on COVID-19 cases at assisted-living facilities.

Beginning this week, testing will be offered at converted Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program stations in Owings Mills (11510 Cronridge Drive) and Prince Frederick (1035 Prince Frederick Blvd.).

The five other drive-thru testing sites at emissions-inspection sites include:

Bel Air (1631 Robin Circle in Forest Hill)

Columbia (6340 Woodside Court)

Glen Burnie (721 E. Ordnance Road in Curtis Bay)

Waldorf (28 Henry Ford Circle)

White Oak (2121 Industrial Parkway in Silver Spring)

“The acquisition of test kits from South Korea is already helping to expand our testing capacity across the state,” Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement.

Tests will be offered on an appointment-only basis to Marylanders who have symptoms and are at high risk for complications from COVID-19. They must have an appointment, as well as an order from a health care provider.

Physicians will help patients schedule a test online using CRISP, the state’s health information exchange. Setting up a test at the Bel Air site, however, has to be done via telephone hotline.

Learn more about the process here.

Testing involves inserting a swab into the back of the nostril for several seconds. Results are available after about two to five days.

Also on Monday, Hogan said he directed the state’s Health Department to begin publishing data on COVID-19 cases at nursing homes and other assisted-living facilities. The pandemic’s toll has been especially heavy in these facilities across the nation.

This week, the state’s coronavirus resource page will begin displaying available data for individual facilities, including cases and fatalities.

