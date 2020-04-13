Glen Echo Park historic carousel, and park aquarium vandalized

The historic carousel at the center of Glen Echo Park — which has just undergone a major restoration — was vandalized over the weekend.

The colorful and whimsical Dentzel carousel has been at the center of Maryland’s Glen Echo Park for 99 years — and has just been vandalized.

And U.S. Park Police officers are investigating reports of vandalism at the park’s aquarium.

Since 1971, the former amusement park has been an arts and cultural center, and is part of the National Park Service.

It’s believed the carousel was vandalized late Saturday night or early Sunday morning, according to Katey Boerner, executive director of the Glen Echo Park Partnership for Arts and Culture, which manages the park in cooperation with Montgomery County and the park service.

“They did so by breaking into the building and damaging certain parts of the structure, although the horses were not damaged,” Boerner wrote, in a statement.

U.S. Park Park Police Sgt. Eduardo Delgado told WTOP two canopy coverings were damaged and a hand-painted wallpaper covering of the carousel’s machinery.

A glass window near the rooftop was broken.

The crime scene was processed for fingerprints, said Delgado.

After hearing about the damage to the carousel, Andrew Wilson, director of Glen Echo Park Aquarium told WTOP his facility was also vandalized.

“I checked on the aquarium and discovered that at least two people had broken in and drank whiskey and wine, the proceeded to break the bottles. They also tried to feed the fish, and stabbed a knife into our wall,” Wilson said.

Late Monday morning, Delgado confirmed the aquarium was being processed for evidence.

At this point, suspects have not been named.

Asking for the public’s assistance, “to help us find the perpetrators,” Boerner said surveillance cameras “are providing evidence to the police.”

Since the imposition of social distancing restrictions related to the coronavirus outbreak, the park’s playground and public restrooms have been closed.

Now the park’s pavilions and picnic areas will be closed to the public.

The grounds of Glen Echo Park will remain open during daylight hours.

“Many people are using the park responsibly, but unfortunately not everyone,” Boerner said, asking “that you not allow your younger members of the family to go to Glen Echo Park after hours.”

“At great expense to the park, we will make the necessary repairs to the carousel after assessing the total damage,” Boerner wrote. “This has occurred after the park completed a major restoration of the exterior and roof.”

As WTOP reported, during the winter renovations, the round canopy building painted yellow, red and green was hidden beneath a huge tent-like shroud.

Boerner said the carousel will reopen to the public after restrictions are lifted for public gatherings.

“The carousel horses will ride again, rest assured, and we are looking forward to our 100-year anniversary of its installation in 2021,” Boerner said.

Editor’s note: Updated to include vandalism of aquarium, in addition to carousel.