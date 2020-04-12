Dupont farmer’s market open with new guidelines, donates produce to 550 families

As D.C. businesses work to operate under new guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic, the Dupont Circle farmer’s market has made some changes to promote social distancing while still providing fresh produce and giving back to those who need food the most.

“We are learning what it’s like to be a farmer’s market under a pandemic,” said Hugo Mogollon, executive director of FreshFarm, which operates the Dupont Circle farmer’s market. “We need to submit a plan every week and receive a waiver to operate the market.”

He said they’ve made some major changes to ensure that they’re keeping people apart but still providing fresh produce to the area.

They are encouraging preorders on their website they just launched, banning pets, wearing masks and gloves and cutting vendors that don’t sell food. Additionally, customers can’t touch the food and instead have to tell the vendors what they want and they will bag up their items.

“Farmer’s markets are under a lot of scrutiny and we are happy to work with the city to keep everybody safe and healthy,” Mogollon said.

While they have cut the number of vendors at the market to only food items, market deputy director Nony Dutton said they had one exception for this Sunday.