Md.’s attorney general warns against coronavirus-related scams

Scam artists are seeing an opportunity to profit with the coronavirus outbreak at the top of everyone's mind.

Scam artists view the coronavirus outbreak as an opportunity to profit, so Maryland’s attorney general is urging residents to think twice before providing private information online.

“There are going to be people out there trying to steal your money, trying to steal your identity, and people have to continue to be vigilant,” Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh told WTOP.

He’s warning residents to expect unsolicited phone calls.

“Some (callers) will say they’re offering medicine. There is no treatment yet for coronavirus. Some will say they’re soliciting money to help people who are suffering from it or to fund medical research. These are almost all scams,” said Frosh.

Shady characters may also try to rip you off through emails, texts and social media posts, he said.

If you want to donate to a charity, it’s best to first check it out on a website that rates charities, such as charitynavigator.org.

“People need to be continuously aware that they should not give out their social security number, driver’s license number, personal information, date of birth, anything like that over the phone or at your door,” Frosh said.

Frosh said residents should assume unsolicited emails from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization or others who claim to have information about the coronavirus are actually attempts to take your money or personal information or to try to install malware on your computer.

In fact, a fake coronavirus map of the world is making the rounds, and clicking on it unleashes malware that can steal sensitive information such as usernames, passwords and credit card numbers.

Learn more about that specific scam in this blog post from Reason Labs.

COVID-19 scams can be reported by calling Maryland’s consumer protection hotline at 410-528-8662.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.