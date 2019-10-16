Child falls from 9th-floor balcony of Montgomery Co. apartment building

The child fell from the ninth floor of the Chateau, at 9727 Mount Pisgah Road, just before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

A toddler is recovering Wednesday afternoon after falling from an apartment balcony in Silver Spring, Maryland.

The child fell from the ninth floor of the Chateau, at 9727 Mount Pisgah Road, just before 1 p.m.

Pete Piringer with Montgomery County Fire and EMS said the toddler likely landed on some bushes and mulch, and that first responders found the child in the lobby with minor “traumatic” injuries that that were not life-threatening.

The child was taken to a hospital and is stable, Piringer added.

There is no word as to what led to the child’s fall.

Below is a map of the area where the child fell.

