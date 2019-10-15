Medical examiner releases update on Montgomery County officer’s cause of death

The medical examiner has released the result of the cause of death of a Montgomery County police officer.

The D.C. medical examiner’s office has ruled that a Montgomery County, Maryland, police officer’s death was the result of a self-inflicted injury.

On Monday, Officer Thomas J. Bomba was found shot on the top level of a parking garage at Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street in downtown Silver Spring.

The 38-year-old had called out on his radio about “disorderly subjects” in the parking garage, and officers who arrived to assist him found him wounded just before 9 a.m., a spokesman said.

Interim police Chief Marcus Jones said Monday that police did not have any suspect descriptions, and that there was no immediate threat to the public.

Bomba was taken to MedStar Washington Hospital Center where he died. The father of two was a 13-year veteran of the department.

Bomba was wearing his body-worn camera, but it had not been activated, police said. They are evaluating evidence taken at the scene during their continued investigation.

“The outpouring of support from the community has been greatly appreciated during this trying time,” Montgomery County police said in a news release.

WTOP’s Jack Pointer contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.