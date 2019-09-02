2-year-old falls from upper floor of Takoma Park apartment building

A 2-year-old child is in the hospital Monday after falling from an 11th-floor window at an apartment building in Takoma Park, Maryland.

It happened at the Park Ritchie apartments, at 7600 Maple Avenue, just after 4:15 p.m.

Takoma Park police said the boy fell into some bushes and mulch, inches away from hard concrete, Takoma Park acting spokesman Ron Hardy said. He has been moved to intensive care, police said.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted that the child likely fell from a window on the 11th floor, and had landed on mulch and plants next to the sidewalks and parking lot.

Police are still trying to determine why the child fell out of the building.

