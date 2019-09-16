Police: Walt Whitman High School student attacked classmate with frying pan

There was a brief moment of chaos at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda, Maryland, on Monday morning, when police say a student attacked another with a frying pan and the fire alarm went off in an unrelated development.

There was a brief moment of chaos at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda, Maryland, on Monday morning, when police say a student attacked another with something he brought from his kitchen at home.

The student attacked his classmate “with a frying pan, of all things,” said Capt. Tom Jordan with Montgomery County police.

To make matters worse, Jordan said as officers at the school were taking the student with the frying pan into custody and tending to the student who was attacked, the school’s fire alarm went off. With the fire alarm activated, the school was evacuated.

“That, of course, created some chaos, but it wasn’t related,” Jordan said.

Jordan said the student attacked with the pan was treated at the school. He added that things have now returned to normal at the school.

