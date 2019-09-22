Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Beer truck wreckage spills…

Beer truck wreckage spills booze onto Outer Loop

Marcus Lustig

September 22, 2019, 6:35 AM

Drivers and police had a sticky situation on the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway in Silver Spring Sunday morning: A major beer spill shut down several lanes of traffic.

A truck carrying over 4,000 pounds of canned beer collided with the guard rail near University Boulevard around 4 a.m. Sunday, Maryland State Police said, spilling running beer and rolling cans onto the acceleration lane.

Police said the truck driver was transported to a hospital. The extent of his injuries is unclear.

Cleanup continued on Sunday morning, with two right lanes closed as of 6:30 a.m. By 9 a.m., the closure was limited to the far right lane, with minimal impact to traffic.

Around 10:30 a.m., all lanes reopened for traffic.

Below is the area of the crash:

