Damascus HS football program broke season rules, has to forfeit games

Maryland’s beleaguered Damascus High School football program — the same program slammed for a lack of oversight, and which saw the school’s athletic director put on leave amid a locker room rape investigation — conducted out-of-season practice and now faces penalties for it, according to Montgomery County Public Schools.

The violation of regulations will result in the school football program forfeiting the first game of the 2019 season for both the varsity and junior varsity teams.

MCPS said the practice took place on the stadium field May 19, 2019.

“A meeting for all returning football players will be held during lunch on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Room 120, to answer any questions,” the school system wrote in a letter.

Four Damascus teen students were charged with multiple counts of rape, attempted rape and conspiracy to commit rape in an Oct. 31 attack inside a Damascus locker room.

After initially being charged as adults, the teens were later ruled to be tried as juveniles.

The incident, which has garnered national attention, prompted the school system to issue new guidelines for supervision of student-athletes before, during and after athletic events.

It also prompted the recent resignation of Damascus High principal Casey Crouse, who said in a May letter that in order for the school to move forward, “it will require new school leadership.”

WTOP’s Teta Alim contributed to this report.

