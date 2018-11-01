202
Investigation into allegations of hazing on Damascus High School football team

By Lisa Weiner November 1, 2018 4:22 pm 11/01/2018 04:22pm
WASHINGTON — Montgomery County Public Schools announced Thursday that it will launch an investigation into reports of alleged hazing by members of the junior varsity football team at Damascus High School in the Maryland county.

In a letter to parents, Derek Turner, director of the school system’s Department of Communications, acknowledged receiving reports of hazing and confirmed that the Montgomery County Police Department has started an investigation.

Turner said the “alleged behavior is upsetting and unacceptable and will not be tolerated.” As a result of the allegations, the junior varsity football game was forfeited Thursday.

“Any student who is found to have hazed another student will be disciplined,” and could also face legal recourse, Turner said.

Montgomery County police confirmed an investigation is underway in its Special Victims Investigations Division because the hazing allegations include sexual offenses.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and they will release more information once it is confirmed.

Topics:
crime damascus high school Derek turner Education News hazing lisa weiner Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News
