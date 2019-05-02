202
2 injured in Clara Barton Parkway head-on crash

By Reem Nadeem
May 31, 2019
Two people are in the hospital following a head-on crash on the Clara Barton Parkway at the D.C.-Maryland border in Montgomery County Thursday night, authorities say.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. and blocked some lanes.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted that two people were trapped and had to be freed.

One of the people in the crash is in critical condition. The other is stable.

Below is a map of the area where the crash occurred.

 

