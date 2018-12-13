202.5
Right bus, wrong stop: Rockville special needs student ends up in Balto.

By John Domen December 13, 2018 5:30 am 12/13/2018 05:30am
WASHINGTON — School leaders in Montgomery County, Maryland, are trying to figure out how a special needs student got on the right school bus to go home Wednesday, but somehow ended up in Baltimore.

The autistic student from Silver Spring is part of the Autism and Deaf and Hard of Hearing program at Rockville High School. A school spokesman says the student got on the bus to go home, but it’s unclear what happened from there.

As of Wednesday night, it was unknown whether the driver, who school officials say was a substitute bus driver, simply skipped the first stop in Silver Spring, or if the student just didn’t get off the bus when he was supposed to.

The second stop the bus makes is in Baltimore, where other students also enrolled in the  Rockville High program live. When the student didn’t exit the bus with the other students — and no one was there waiting for the student either — the driver called the bus depot to sort out what happened.

By then, the teenager’s parents were also making calls of their own and trying to figure out what happened to their son. They were able to drive to Baltimore to pick up their child.

WTOP’s Liz Anderson contributed to this report. 

Topics:
Autism and Deaf and Hard of Hearing Baltimore, MD News bus driver Education News john domen Latest News Local News Maryland News montgomery county public schools Montgomery County, MD News rockville high school silver spring
