Brooms found around Md. school where police say students were raped

By Kristi King | @KingWTOP November 26, 2018 3:00 pm 11/26/2018 03:00pm
WASHINGTON — The Montgomery County, Maryland, school where five students are accused of a locker room rape involving a broom was the site of an “extremely upsetting” act that took place over the weekend: Someone attached brooms to areas on and near campus.

“This act is extremely upsetting and clearly demonstrates an attempt to harm the well-being of DHS students, staff and community,” Damascus High School Principal Casey Crouse said in an email sent to parents.

Crouse said the brooms were discovered Sunday evening, the day before four students charged as adults with an alleged hazing incident were expected in court for bond hearings. A fifth student is being charged as a juvenile.

The four students charged as adults were released on bond Monday.

An initial investigation “revealed that the incident does not rise to the level of a criminal offense,” said Sgt. Rebecca Innocenti, a Montgomery County police spokeswoman. Any person found to be responsible, however, could face punishment under the school system’s code of conduct.

Counselors and psychologists will remain at Damascus High to support students and staff, Crouse said.

