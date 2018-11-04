4 Damascus High School teens charged with rape in locker room attack released on bond

All four teens charged as adults with rape in connection with an attack in a Montgomery County high school locker room have been released on bond.

WASHINGTON — All four teens charged as adults with rape in connection with an attack in a Montgomery County high school locker room have been released on bond.

The teens, who were arrested last week and held in the Montgomery County jail, were ordered released on $20,000 bond following a court hearing Monday. Montgomery County District Court Judge John Moffett also imposed a curfew on the teens.

Jean Claude Abedi, Kristian Jamal Lee, Will Daniel Smith and Caleb Thorpe have all been charged with first-degree rape and conspiracy to commit rape. Abedi, Lee and Smith have also been charged with two counts each of attempted first-degree rape.

During the hearing, Assistant Montgomery County State’s Attorney Peter Feeney called the attack an “astonishingly cruel and violent rape.”

He said the four teens charged in the attack — all 15 years old — sought out the four freshman members of the junior varsity football team before practice Oct 31, held them down and attempted to or successfully pulled their pants down to force the end of a broomstick into the victim’s bodies.

A fifth teen has been charged as a juvenile and has not been identified.

During a news conference Monday afternoon, State’s Attorney John McCarthy said the locker room attack rises above the level of “hazing.”

“These boys were victims of crimes,” McCarthy told reporters.

The first-degree rape charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.

The reported assault has shocked the community, parents say. Last week, the school system said it was instituting mandatory new training on hazing for students involved in extracurricular activities.

Monday’s hearing came after brooms were found around campus over the weekend in what principal Casey Crouse called an “extremely upsetting” act.

WTOP’s Megan Cloherty contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.