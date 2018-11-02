202.5
2 dead after Montgomery Co. house fire

By Jennifer Ortiz November 21, 2018 4:30 am 11/21/2018 04:30am
Two people are dead after a house fire early Wednesday morning in Montgomery County, right along the Maryland and D.C. line. Fire officials are calling this the first and second residential fire fatalities of the year in the county.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service personnel arrived at the 4900 block of Western Avenue around 1 a.m.

Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said a neighbor made the first call reporting the “fully involved” house fire across the street.

Firefighters located and removed two people from the home, but they succumbed to their injuries. They were the only two occupants of the house.

Fire officials say that the fire is under control as of 3:30 a.m., but crews continue to work on hot spots.

Western Avenue is closed both ways between River Road and Ellicott Street Northwest because of the fire.

Below is a map of the area where the fire happened.

fatal fire fatal house fire fire house fire jennifer ortiz Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News pete piringer Scott Goldstein western avenue
