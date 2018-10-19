Woman attacked by pack of dogs in Montgomery Co.

A woman was walking a dog when a group of five dogs escaped from a nearby yard and attacked the two on Robindale Drive near Veirs Mill Road.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been corrected to reflect the correct age of the victim. Authorities initially identified her as a teenager.

WASHINGTON — A 28-year-old woman had to be treated at a hospital Thursday after being attacked twice by a group of dogs in Aspen Hill, Maryland — the second time, while describing to the police what had happened.

She was walking her dog on Robindale Drive near Veirs Mill Road on Thursday afternoon when a group of five dogs escaped from a nearby yard and attacked the two, said Elsa Rand, with the Montgomery County police department.

When the police got there, the woman and her dog were on the front porch of a house, the police said later Friday. While the woman and the officers were talking, the dogs attacked again. The officers confined them to the yard.

The woman’s dog was taken to a veterinary hospital with life-threatening puncture wounds.

The attack dogs are being held by animal control. The police described them as “pit bull-mixed breeds.” They’ve been declared dangerous and a letter to that effect has been sent, the police said. Charges haven’t been filed, but they still may be.

This is the second dog attack in the area in less than a week. Last Sunday, a woman was killed after she was attacked by a dog inside a Southeast D.C. home.

Last June in Calvert County, a Huntingtown, Maryland, woman was killed after she was attacked by her fiance’s dog.

Here’s a map of where the attack occurred:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.