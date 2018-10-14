202
Woman dead after dog attack in Southeast DC

By Teddy Gelman October 14, 2018 8:44 pm 10/14/2018 08:44pm
WASHINGTON — A woman died Sunday evening after being attacked by a dog in Southeast D.C.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. inside a home on Dexter Terrace near the Barry Farm neighborhood.

D.C. police say the woman was injured and taken to the hospital where she died. No one else was hurt and police say the dog has been confined to the house.

It’s not yet clear how the woman was attacked or what type of dog it was.

Police believe the dog lives at the house.

