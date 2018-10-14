Woman dead after dog attack in Southeast DC

A woman died Sunday evening after being attacked by a dog in Southeast D.C. It happened just before 6:30 p.m. inside a home on Dexter Terrace near the Barry Farm neighborhood.

WASHINGTON — A woman died Sunday evening after being attacked by a dog in Southeast D.C.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. inside a home on Dexter Terrace near the Barry Farm neighborhood.

D.C. police say the woman was injured and taken to the hospital where she died. No one else was hurt and police say the dog has been confined to the house.

It’s not yet clear how the woman was attacked or what type of dog it was.

Police believe the dog lives at the house.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.