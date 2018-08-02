202
2 suspects ID’d in Silver Spring wig store robbery

By Abigail Constantino August 17, 2018 4:18 am 08/17/2018 04:18am
The theft and assault at the Silver Spring beauty supply store were captured on surveillance video, police said. (Courtesy Montgomery County police)

WASHINGTON — Two people implicated in a Silver Spring wig store robbery have been identified and charged, Montgomery County police said Thursday, while a third suspect remained at-large.

Police arrested 19-year-old Curtis Pegues, of Temple Hills, Maryland, under charges of armed robbery and assault. Charges were still pending against an unnamed 14-year-old boy from D.C.

Surveillance video released by police on Aug. 1, showed three people trying to steal wigs at Esther’s Beauty Salon on Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring on July 27. The suspect assaulted two employees — a 59-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man — who tried to stop them.

Police received a number of tips following the video’s release, which lead to the identification of the two suspects, a news release said. Anyone with information on the third suspect should call police at 240-773-5070.

