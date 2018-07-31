Police: Suspects stole up to $30K in merchandise from Montgomery Co. Gucci store

A group of men stormed a high-end Montgomery County store, assaulted two employees and made off with up to $30,000 worth of merchandise Tuesday morning, police said.

WASHINGTON — A group of men stormed a high-end Montgomery County store, assaulted two employees and made off with up to $30,000 worth of merchandise Tuesday morning, police said.

Around 11:30 a.m., police responded to the Gucci store located in the Saks Fifth Avenue at 5555 Wisconsin Ave. in Chevy Chase, Maryland, for reports of a robbery involving seven men.

Police said two suspects entered the store and assault a man and woman who worked at the Gucci store. Five additional suspects entered the store and stole merchandise from display cases.

The merchandise stolen totaled between $20,000 and $30,000, Montgomery County police said.

The suspects fled the area is two passenger vehicles that were last seen driving southbound on Wisconsin Avenue entering D.C. Police have not yet released details about the description of the vehicles or the suspects.

Anyone who has information about the robbery or the suspects can contact police at 240-773-6710.

Below is a map with the location of the incident:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.