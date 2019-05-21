What’s open and what’s closed around DC on Memorial Day 2019

Memorial Day weekend will mean various closings and service disruptions around the D.C. area. Here's a rundown of what will be affected.

Memorial Day weekend (May 25–27) will mean various closings and service disruptions around the D.C. area.

Per usual, federal government and local government offices will be closed that Monday, as will schools, courts, banks and post offices.

Here’s a rundown of what else will be affected.

Roads and Transit

Traffic, of course, will be heavy as tourists stream in and residents stream out of the area. Thursday and Friday afternoon rush hours have traditionally been bad, but heavier-than-normal volumes could occur even earlier than that.

Metro will run on a Sunday schedule (8 a.m.–11 p.m.) on Memorial Day.

Several Blue and Yellow Line stations will shut down for the summer beginning May 25. Affected are the Franconia-Springfield, Van Dorn Street, Huntington, Eisenhower Avenue, King Street and Braddock Road stations. Shuttle service will be provided.

Get more details in WTOP’s Summer 2019 Track Work Guide.

Weekend single tracking is also planned on the Red Line during the holiday weekend to replace rail ties. This will affect service at the Shady Grove station.

Virginia Railway Express, which does not provide weekend service, also will not provide service on May 27. Maryland’s MARC trains, too, will not be running on Memorial Day.

DC

The National Memorial Day Parade is the nation’s largest Memorial Day event and will draw hundreds of thousands to an area near the National Mall.

The parade, set for 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., runs on Constitution Avenue Northwest, from 7th to 17th streets Northwest. D.C. police warn the public to expect parking restrictions and road closures in these areas, and to consider alternate routes.

See a detailed map of National Memorial Day Parade road closures here.

Also affecting travel around the Mall will be the annual Rolling Thunder demonstration, set for Friday through Monday. It will comprise several activities around D.C. and Arlington. The rolling demonstration itself is set for noon Sunday, beginning in the north Pentagon parking lot, running through the Mall area and ending in West Potomac Park.

See the demonstration route and a full schedule of Rolling Thunder activities here.

Also …

D.C. government offices will be closed, including the Department of Motor Vehicles.

District libraries will be closed as well.

Trash and recycling will not be collected on the holiday. Those pickups will be made the following Tuesday, May 28.

Maryland

State government offices will be closed. All Motor Vehicle Administration and Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program locations will be closed as well on the holiday and on Saturday, May 25.

>Montgomery County

County offices will be closed.

Trash and recycling will not be collected on Memorial Day. Those pickups will be made the following Tuesday, May 28.

Ride On transit service from MCDOT will run on a Sunday schedule during the holiday; parking will be free on county-owned lots, garages and on-street spaces.

Various parks-and-recreation facilities and administrative offices will be closed on Memorial Day, but aquatics programs and facilities will be open. (Visit MontgomeryParks.org for a full list of what’s open.)

Department of Liquor Control stores will be open 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

All library branches will be closed.

>Prince George’s County

County offices will be closed and services will be suspended for the day.

Yard trimmings and bulky trash will not be collected.

County libraries will be closed.

The Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex will only be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Virginia

State government offices will be closed.

>Alexandria

City offices will be closed.

Trash and recycling collections for the week will be delayed by one day.

DASH transit service will run on a Sunday schedule.

Metered parking will be free in the Old Town, Carlyle and Potomac Yard areas.

The Memorial Day Jazz Festival will run from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Waterfront Park and affect traffic in the area. Organizers recommend taking DASH or Metro buses, or the free King Street Trolley.

All Alexandria Library branches will be closed.

>Arlington County

County offices will be closed.

Trash, recycling and yard waste, however, will be collected.

Parking meters will not be enforced, but some parking restrictions might apply during special events.

Arlington Transit (ART) bus routes 41, 42, 43, 45, 51, 55 and 87 will operate on Sunday schedules. Other routes will not be running.

Aquatics facilities will operate on an amended schedule.

All library branches will be closed.

Events connected with the holiday weekend’s Rolling Thunder demonstration will occur around the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery and affect traffic. See a full schedule here.

The annual Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is scheduled for 11 a.m. and will affect traffic as well.

>Loudoun County

County offices will be closed.

No bus service is scheduled for the holiday.

All library branches will be closed.

>Fairfax County

>Prince William County

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.