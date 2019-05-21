National Memorial Day Parade 2019 road closures

Thousands are expected to turn out for the 2019 National Memorial Day Parade on Monday — a tribute to the American troops who have sacrificed since the American Revolution. With the parade comes road closures in the District. Learn more.

Thousands are expected to turn out for the 2019 National Memorial Day Parade on Monday — a tribute to the troops who have sacrificed since the American Revolution.

This year’s grand marshals and special celebrity guests include some of the heroes of D-Day, “Criminal Minds” star Joe Mantegna and celebrity chef Robert Irvine. There will also be musical performances by Justin Moore, Quaid & James, Kiefer Sutherland and The USO Show Troupe.

The parade kicks off at 2 p.m. and goes along Constitution Avenue Northwest from 7th Street to 17th Street.

See below for the full list of road closures and a map:

Closed from from approximately 12 p.m. to 5 p.m Monday:

14th Street between North Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

Inbound I-395 (14th Street Bridge). All traffic will be sent eastbound on I-395 SW Freeway

17th Street between New York Avenue NW and Independence Avenue, SW

19th Street between E Street NW and Constitution Avenue NW

Virginia Avenue NW between 24th Street NW and Constitution Avenue NW

And here is where emergency no-parking rules are in effect from about 8 a.m. to 5 p.m Monday:

7th Street between Independence Avenue SW and Constitution Avenue NW

Constitution Avenue NW from 6th Street to 14th Street NW

Constitution Avenue NW between 14h Street, NW and 23rd Street NW

9th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue NW and Constitution Avenue NW

10th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue NW and Constitution Avenue NW

12th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW

SE/SW Freeway-Access to 12th Street Tunnel from I-395 ramp

WTOP’s Jennifer Ortiz contributed to this report.

