6th deadliest tornado in US history

March 5, 2019 7:09 am 03/05/2019 07:09am
A twister packed winds estimated at 170 mph and chewed a path of destruction nearly a mile wide in Lee County, Alabama, March 3.

The tornado’s toll stood at 23 people dead in this rural community in Lee County a day later.

Others missing have been accounted for.

See photos of the devastation.

Topics:
National News Photo Galleries
6th deadliest tornado in US history
