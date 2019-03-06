6th deadliest tornado in US history

See photos of the tornado that tore through Lee County, Alabama.

A twister packed winds estimated at 170 mph and chewed a path of destruction nearly a mile wide in Lee County, Alabama, March 3.

The tornado’s toll stood at 23 people dead in this rural community in Lee County a day later.

Others missing have been accounted for.

See photos of the devastation.

Debris litters a yard the day after a deadly tornado damaged a home in Beauregard, Ala., Monday, March 4, 2019. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

