Where to find a new DMV tour that combines pirates, ghosts and hidden history

In Tuesday’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP's Matt Kaufax heads to Alexandria, Virginia, for a tour featuring 100% real stories of little-known swashbuckling history in one of the D.C. area's most picturesque historic cities.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. New pirate ghost tour combines the supernatural with swashbuckling history Follow WTOP’s Matt Kaufax as he explores hidden gems, local landmarks and unique stories across the D.C. area every week. New episodes of WTOP’s “Matt About Town” segment are released each Tuesday and Thursday.

Pirates, hidden history and spirits from beyond the grave are all converging in Old Town Alexandria this summer.

In Tuesday’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax heads to Alexandria, Virginia, for a new kind of tour, featuring 100% real stories of little-known swashbuckling history in one of the D.C. area’s most picturesque historic cities.

From a 100-year pirate war over oysters, to gunfights on King Street, to an insane Alexandria connection to one of history’s most notorious scalawags (Blackbeard himself!), there’s something on this tour for everyone.

Especially in a city like Alexandria, where 250 years of America were just celebrated, the stories these shores hold will delight, startle and maybe even have you looking over your shoulder on the way home.

To book tickets and learn more about the new pirate ghost tour from Alexandria Colonial Tours, visit this website.

Hear “Matt About Town” first every Tuesday and Thursday on 103.5 FM.

“Matt About Town” is now also on YouTube.

Follow @WTOPNewsDC and @TheMattAboutTown to subscribe and get the latest episodes wherever you are!

If you have a story idea, you’d like Matt to cover, email him, or chat with him on Instagram and TikTok.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.