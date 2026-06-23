Where to find DC’s Albert Einstein Memorial: The only statue where climbing is encouraged

Climb the Albert Einstein Memorial and explore the lesser-known National Academy of Sciences in this episode of “Matt About Town.”

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Where to find this climbable obscure DC memorial

It’s technically the only memorial in D.C. where climbing is encouraged. And while it’s right next to the National Mall, this statue — and the building it sits in front of — often flies under the radar.

In Tuesday’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax (and D.C. explorer and friend of the show Austin Graff) visited the Albert Einstein Memorial, a massive 7-ton bronze sculpture overlooking Constitution Avenue, just down the block from the Lincoln Memorial.

If you didn’t know about the Einstein statue, you might also be unfamiliar with the building it sits in front of — the National Academy of Sciences. The statue was placed there for a reason.

Established in the 1860s during the Civil War, the National Academy of Sciences is one of the nation’s oldest scientific institutions.

In Tuesday’s episode, Kaufax explores what makes it a hidden gem in the nation’s capital — and how the Einstein’s statue and the building connect.

The National Academy of Sciences offers tours by appointment only. Learn more on its website.

Austin Graff’s book, “111 Places for Kids in Washington That You Must Not Miss,” is available on his website.

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