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How you can explore the cosmos, virtual reality style, in a new Smithsonian experience

Matt Kaufax | matt.kaufax@wtop.com

June 18, 2026, 6:35 AM

Touch the stars without ever leaving the ground at this new Smithsonian VR experience in Penn Quarter
Imagine being able to reach out and touch the stars without ever lifting off from the ground.

A new immersive, 3D virtual reality experience from the Smithsonian offers guests a window into the cosmos — the first of its kind in D.C.

In Thursday’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax gets “Starstruck!”

The 5,000-square-foot Penn Quarter attraction is a collaboration between events company Fever and the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory. It was built from actual scientific data, with designers consulting real-life astrophysicists to conceptualize the dimensions of the known universe.

Whether you’re standing on the surface of the sun, encountering the event horizon of a black hole, or being whisked away to take in the Pillars of Creation, the sheer scale of this attraction will make guests feel like they’re floating, and give a sense of wonder that emphasizes just how vast the universe is.

Strap on a headset and check it out for yourself!

Details on the experience can be found on Smithsonian Starstruck’s website.

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Matt Kaufax

If there's an off-the-beaten-path type of attraction, person or phenomenon in the D.C. area that you think more people should know about, Matt is your guy. An award-winning reporter for WTOP, he's always on the hunt for stories that provide a unique local flavor—a slice of life if you will.

matt.kaufax@wtop.com

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