How you can explore the cosmos, virtual reality style, in a new Smithsonian experience

The 5,000-square-foot Penn Quarter attraction was built from actual scientific data, with designers consulting real-life astrophysicists to conceptualize the dimensions of the known universe.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Touch the stars without ever leaving the ground at this new Smithsonian VR experience in Penn Quarter

Imagine being able to reach out and touch the stars without ever lifting off from the ground.

A new immersive, 3D virtual reality experience from the Smithsonian offers guests a window into the cosmos — the first of its kind in D.C.

In Thursday’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax gets “Starstruck!”

The 5,000-square-foot Penn Quarter attraction is a collaboration between events company Fever and the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory. It was built from actual scientific data, with designers consulting real-life astrophysicists to conceptualize the dimensions of the known universe.

Whether you’re standing on the surface of the sun, encountering the event horizon of a black hole, or being whisked away to take in the Pillars of Creation, the sheer scale of this attraction will make guests feel like they’re floating, and give a sense of wonder that emphasizes just how vast the universe is.

Strap on a headset and check it out for yourself!

Details on the experience can be found on Smithsonian Starstruck’s website.

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